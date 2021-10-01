Chip And Joanna Gaines Fighting Over The Future Of Their Company?

Chip and Joanna Gaines have made quite a name for themselves after their show Fixer Upper accumulated a massive following. However, does the power couple disagree about their company’s next steps? A year ago, one tabloid claimed disagreements caused “tension” between Chip and Joanna, and Gossip Cop is looking back.

Chip And Joanna Gaines Fighting Over More Money?

The story OK! published a year ago alleged that Chip Gaines wasn’t satisfied with his and Joanna’s $20 million net worth. According to the tabloid, Chip wanted to expand beyond the couple’s “Magnolia brand, home decor line, and popular retail and restaurant businesses” in Waco, Texas. “Chip believes you have to spend money to make money, and if he had his way, he’d be pouring cash into more ventures, not just in Waco.”

So what was holding Chip back? The outlet reported Joanna would rather play it safe when it came to their finances. “Their business was hurt during the quarantine, and they’re just getting up and running again,” the source snitched. “Usually Jo gives in, but this time she’s putting her foot firmly down, and Chip’s not happy when someone tells him no,” the same source claimed. Apparently, the disagreement led to “tension and squabbling” between Chip and Joanna Gaines.

What’s Going On Between Chip And Joanne Gaines?

When Gossip Cop first evaluated this narrative from OK!, we dismissed it, and the same can be said a year later. At the time, Chip and Joanna were just launching their new network, Magnolia, which is a joint venture with Discovery. The Gaines’ also rebranded their hit reality show to Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which is set to air in early 2022.

So when the magazine alleged the couple wasn’t on the same page about their business ventures, it was entirely incorrect. Also, we reached out to a rep for Chip and Joanna, who told us there was “zero truth to any such rumor.” It’s obvious the narrative was fabricated entirely and shouldn’t be given any credit.

A History Of False Rumors

For some reason, the tabloids are constantly making up stories about the nature of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ relationship and businesses. In 2020, Globe reported the power couple’s Magnolia brand was failing. An insider said the couple was “getting really worried” and desperate for cash. Gossip Cop debunked this story after reaching out to a spokesperson for the couple, calling it “laughable” and false.

The National Enquirer ran a similar story about Chip and Joanna’s financial disagreements. Apparently, Chip wanted to spend more money on new business ideas while Joanna had a more conservative approach. Essentially, the narrative was nearly the same as OK!‘s version. Again, the report was entirely made up.