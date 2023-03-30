Character-related reasons may be one reason why “Chicago Fire”, viewers are so resistant to the idea OFI spinoffs or stories. Kelly Severide is Taylor Kinney, Rescue Truck 3’s leader and the Firehouse 51 OFI point man. Severide has been a regular on the series’ since its inception. Fans expect him to run into trouble as the show’s hero and not just sitting at a table analyzing incident information on a laptop. Fans are even more disappointed to learn that Kinney has stepped down from the series recently for personal reasons. Severide was sent to Alabama by Severide for intensive arson investigation training.

Redditor can be used in this regard. u/BrokenMineCart To the OFI query posted above, the user replied that “It would end up boring after some episodes. Fire investigation probably is more interesting due to severide rather than the fire itself.” User u/okay234576 They felt the exact same, in reference to Severide’s father Benny’s OFI (Treat William) work. They wrote, “Yeah. Some’s the cases such as the one in which Severide completed his father’s work, but other cases were boring.” You are a “Chicago Fire!” fan? u/lkjhggfd1Kelly is a first-responder hero who hates plotlines in investigations. “OFI made severide boring. I’d rather he stays far away from it,” they opined.