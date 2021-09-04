Charlie Nicholas States Arsenal Needs Mikel Arteta!

The following is a discussion on the Where’s Jeff? Podcast, Gunners legend Charlie Nicholas has been speaking about Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal.

Nicholas has been an avid supporter of Arteta for a long time. But now, even Nicholas is having trouble convincing others to keep the Spaniard going.

Nicholas believes that Arteta’s sacking will cause problems for the Gunners in attracting top-class managers.

What’s been said?

Nicholas believes Arsenal would have difficulty finding a qualified manager and names Brendan Rodgers among those who would be difficult to find.

“I said before Arteta got it that Brendan Rodgers would be my choice, I honestly don’t know whether they could get someone like Brendan Rodgers now from Leicester, that would be the issue I’d have if Arteta moves on,” Nicholas said.

Struggle

This is the cycle Arsenal currently finds themselves in.

Nicholas is correct. Arsenal has fallen so far in recent years that they’re not an attractive destination for most quality managers these days.

Antonio Conte, for example, would be looking higher than Brendan Rodgers, who is at a historically smaller club at Leicester City. However, the Foxes are better placed to challenge the Gunners for major trophies at the moment.

Arsenal may have a difficult time replacing Arteta if they decide to part ways with Arteta.