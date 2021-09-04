Camila Cabello Cinderella Nicholas Galitzine New Prince Charming Actor?

The classic CinderellaThe fairy tale has been remade many times. Amazon Prime Video recently released the latest version of the timeless fairytale. Camila Cabello plays Ella, the protagonist. After a chance meeting at the market, she is invited to the royal ball.

The recently released film features an all-star cast that includes Ella’s evil stepmother, Vivian (Idina Menzel), her Fabulous Godparent (Billy Porter), and Pierce Brosnan as her one-day father-in-law. But we don’t know much about the actor who plays Prince Robert in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella. So who is Nicholas Galitzine, you ask? Does he have a girlfriend or not?

Does it ‘Cinderella’Do actor Nicholas Galitzine and his girlfriend have a relationship?

Nicholas, despite his role as Prince Charming onscreen, is not open about his real romantic life. The actor isn’t rumored to be engaged. cinderella is open to dating anyone, but he has previously said that he was in a relationship with someone.

“There was a girl who was going up to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival who I really fancied. I did [the festival] so I could go chase this girl. And I came back with this acting agency,” The actor had previously spoken Wonderland Magazine.

Although Nicholas seems to be very private about his personal life, there are rumors that he once dated Lilli Kay. Chambers. Neither Nicholas nor Lilli confirmed nor denied the accusations, and he hasn’t been linked to anyone romantically since.

But since being cast as Prince Charming, fans notice that he’s become extremely close to his co-star Camila. Although many have speculated that Nicholas may be Camila’s new boyfriend, there’s no indication that their relationship is anything but platonic. Camila seems very happy with Shawn Mendes her pop star boyfriend.

In an interview, he spoke of Camila. British Vogue? “I can tell you for a fact that I have never felt as untalented as when I had to sing alongside her and the other incredible singers, like Idina Menzel (Cinderella’s evil stepmother) and Billy Porter (who plays a genderless Fairy Godmother).”