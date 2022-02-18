Charlie Day Says Pete Davidson Seemed ‘Nervous’ to Meet Him

Charlie Day said Pete Davidson seemed nervous to meet him on the “I Want You Back” set.

The “SNL” comedian is a fan of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Day told Insider.

Day — a writer, EP, and actor on the sitcom — has since become “texting buddies” with Davidson.

Charlie Day said Pete Davidson seemed nervous when they were first introduced on the “I Want You Back” set in Atlanta, Georgia.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member makes a brief cameo alongside the film’s leads, Day and Scott Eastwood, in the Prime Video original romantic comedy, which premiered on Friday.

“Pete is a giant ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ fan,” Day told Insider.

As a writer, executive producer, and actor for the FXX series, Day has been attached to all 15 (and counting) seasons of the comedy series, which is now the longest-running live-action sitcom in US television history.

“It’s funny,” Day said. “Pete seemed like he was nervous to meet me, which I found amusing considering he rubs elbows with some of the most famous people on the planet.”

A recurring name on the “SNL” roster since 2014, Davidson has shared the stage with comedy veterans, musical legends, and some of Hollywood’s most in-demand talent. And as of late, the 28-year-old Staten Island native has been thrust into the limelight because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian.





Once Davidson began chatting with Day on the “I Want You Back” set, the comedians became fast friends.

“Pete is the greatest guy, and we got along really well,” Day told Insider, adding, “Now we’re texting buddies.”

“He’s always seeing if we can meet up when he is in town, and I’m usually putting my kid to sleep,” said Day, who shares a 10-year-old son with his wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis. “Every now and then, I like to see if I can bump into the guy.”

Davidson’s “I Want You Back” cameo as a group of high schoolers’ ecstasy dealer came together at the last minute.

Jason Orley, the director who worked with Davidson in the 2019 movie “Big Time Adolescence” and the 2020



Netflix



special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York,” contacted the comedian with an invitation to join his latest project.

“I didn’t even tell him what he’s doing,” Orley told Variety. “I said, ‘Can you come down for a night?’ and he said ‘Sure!'”

Under the impression that he was signing up for a “funny scene” with Day, Davidson was perplexed when he arrived on set and found a stunt double that “looked exactly like him.”

“He was like, ‘Stunt man! What’s happening? Why do I have a stunt man for this comedy scene, I thought I was just going to joke around with Charlie Day.’ And I said, ‘Nope, you’re getting up on the roof,'” Orley told Variety.

Just 10 minutes later, Davidson was fully briefed and on-board, gearing up to strip down to his underwear and leap from a high vantage point to protective pads laid out on the ground.





Shortly after the release of “I Want You Back,” Mountain Dew announced its year-long advertising partnership with Day. As a spokesperson for the brand, the actor stars in a series of 10 commercials. The spots will begin appearing online and on social media at the same time as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on February 20.

“It wound up being a great partnership. I really enjoyed it and I was happy I got the opportunity to do it,” Day told Insider.