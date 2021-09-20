Cedric the Entertainer Brings Back That Fly on Mike Pence’s Head

Hollywood is buzzing about Cedric the Entertainer‘s latest jokes.

As host of the three-hour telecast, Cedric the Entertainer kept the show moving during the 2021 Emmys. However, one sketch got the audience talking for many reasons.

Nearly halfway through the show, Cedric performed a skit with a fly that instantly reminded viewers of the 2020 Vice President debate with Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. “All right buddy,” Cedric told the fly before releasing it into the wild. “This is it. Do your thing and get out. No shenanigans.”

Obviously, this fly wouldn’t be following directions and instead landed on “cloud nine” or Mike’s head.

On October 7, 2020, a fly touched Mike’s head in a live debate. The moment ultimately earned a sketch on Saturday Night Live and became a trending topic for several days.

Cedric indicated that he might be reminding viewers about Decision Day 2020 in the days leading up to the 2021 Emmys.