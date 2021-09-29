CBS Series Adds Martin Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ Magnum P.I. adds Martin Martinez to its season 4 cast in a recurring role ahead of the show’s premiere on Oct. 1.

Martinez will play Cade Jensen. He is a troubled, determined teenager who tries to charm his way into a job with La Mariana and, over several episodes, finds a surrogate mother in TC (Stephen Hill).

Magnum P.I. Magnum P.I. is the story of Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), an ex-Navy SEAL and private investigator who solves state crimes after returning home to Afghanistan and using his military skills. Perdita weeks, Zachary Knighton (Stanley Hill), Tim Kang, Amy Hill and Tim Kang also star.

Executive producers of CBS TV Studios and Universal TV are Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim as well as Justin Lin, John Fox and John Fox.

Martinez most recently appeared in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever as Oliver Martinez. Other TV credits include Marvel’s Runaways, Chicago P.D., Station 19, Shameless, and The Fosters.

Up next, he will appear in the Apple TV+ series Pachinko in the role of Oliver.

The California native is represented at Industry Entertainment by David Alan White and Stella Alex at The Savage Agency by Stella Alex.