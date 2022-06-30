Cassidy Hutchinson Under Fire From Trump Supporters Over Jan. 6 Testimony

Trump supporters have lashed out at Cassidy Hutchinson after her testimony during yesterday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing. The 26-year-old former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified that Donald Trump tried to join supporters at the U.S. Capitol and lunged at secret service agents in his SUV. However, CBS News reports both secret service agents are prepared to testify that Trump never lunged for the steering wheel, nor attacked them.