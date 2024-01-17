Carmen Electra, 51, stuns in teeny bikini for photo taken 20+ years ago on Baywatch set – timeless beauty revealed!

Title: Carmen Electra Shares Rare Baywatch Throwback Pic with a Young Jason Momoa!

Carmen Electra’s Iconic Baywatch Reunion

CARMEN Electra, at 51, shared an incredible throwback picture from the set of Baywatch Hawaiian Wedding, featuring a young Jason Momoa and another actress. The image showcases the unique beauty and charm of the stars over 20 years ago, taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

Revisiting the Baywatch Memory Lane

Jason Momoa and Carmen Electra Reunite in a Rare Throwback

In the post, Carmen Electra was seen donning a tiny yellow bikini with a tropical floral print and a white towel tied around her waist, while Jason sported the iconic red Baywatch swim shorts and a pink bikini top. Both stars exuded a relaxed and carefree vibe, making the picture an instant classic from the ‘Baywatch’ era.

Nothing has Changed

Carmen Electra Looks Back at Her Past Works

Recently, Carmen shared memories from her 2008 comedy, ‘Meet The Spartans’, where she featured in a memorable and comical scene. The post showcased the star in a relaxed position, covered with a pizza slice and a pair of tomato slices on her body. With a playful emoji-laden caption, Carmen shared a glimpse into her iconic career in the movie industry.

A Legal Change

Carmen Electra Takes a New Step into Her Bare Future

News of Carmen’s official decision to legally change her name garnered attention, bringing her remarkable journey into the spotlight. Born Tara Leigh Patrick, Carmen has been using her stage name for over 30 years. As she seeks to initiate a new phase in her life, the world awaits with bated breath, holding anticipation for the authorized acknowledgment of her new identity.