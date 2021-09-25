Carlin Bates Shares Heartwarming Ultrasound Images & Expresses Her Thrill

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Stewart is thrilled to be pregnant with her second child! Evan Stewart, her husband, and UPtv Star announced the exciting news last month. Their baby will be born in April. Layla Rae Stewart is their only child.

So far, Carlin has already shared a handful of updates about her second pregnancy. On Tuesday, she shared an Instagram Reel from a doctor’s appointment she had. Katie Bates, her sister recorded the ultrasound using an iPad at the appointment.

Carlin also added a sound that someone else had recorded to it when she posted it. It sounds like a child speaking the message.

It says: “Hi, mommy. Let me introduce myself. I am 3 4/7 inches long. I have all my organs, and my heart started beating today. I am alive. I love the feeling of your heartbeat. Every beat makes me want to dance and lift my arms and legs. I like it here inside you.” Along with her video, Carlin wrote, “I’m crying.”

Naturally, fans are loving Carlin’s new video. They think it’s precious. Whitney Bates writes, “This is the sweetest thing ever 😭😭😭😭” Carlin’s husband Evan also commented, writing, “Our little miracle! ❤️”

A Bringing Up Bates fan writes, “Oh the baby has grown so much! Such a blessing ❤️” Plenty of similar comments are rolling in as well. It looks like fans are happy about this update from Carlin, and they can’t wait to see more pictures and videos throughout her pregnancy.

Although Carlin is still early on her pregnancy, she has shared some updates. She’s due April 9. At this point, she hasn’t decided whether she will find out the baby’s gender ahead of their birth. It seems she is having trouble deciding. However, she still has plenty of time to make a decision.

As Carlin’s pregnancy continues, she will share lots more updates on social media. Fans should keep following along and stay tuned.