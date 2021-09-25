Expert Advices these are the 7 things you should NEVER buy second-hand and rugs make the list

BUYING secondhand and saving a tonne of money on products that look brand new is something we all love.

But used products may have damage that you can’t see and could run the risk of being unsanitary, or in worst cases, dangerous.

Parents need to be aware as essential baby items are no-gos when buying secondhand.

Vintage shops, car boot sales, charity shops, and secondhand apps are great places to acquire great used items without breaking the bank, but it’s important to know what items you should avoid purchasing secondhand.

Cleaning expert Heather Barrigan from MyJobQuote.co.uk has outlined the seven things you should never buy secondhand.

Here are the seven things you should avoid purchasing secondhand.

Upholstered furniture

Upholstered furniture is the materials – foam, padding, webbing, and spring – that make up the soft coverings on sofas, chairs, stools, etc.

It’s almost impossible to wash because it is usually covered in leather or fabric.

Unless you are very familiar with the condition of the previous owner’s home, you should steer clear from purchasing upholstered furniture.

You could get nasty bacteria, dust mites, and dead skin cells, or worse, bed bugs.

Although furniture can be expensive, it’s best to avoid buying it secondhand and stick to the shops.

Helmets

Did you know that helmets are designed to protect you from only one accident?

Damage doesn’t always show up on the surface of the helmet, so you’ll never really know if the helmet has already done its duty.

As well as this, the fabric inside a helmet can harbor bacteria from another person’s sweat… which is gross and not hygienic.

Don’t take the risk with your safety; and instead, purchase a brand-new, clean helmet.

Car seats

The list of things to purchase when you’re expecting a newborn is endless, and although you might want to save some money here and there, car seats are not something to purchase secondhand.

A secondhand car seat could pose a danger to your child, just as helmets can.

Even if the car seat had not been in an accident, safety regulations change from time to time, and it could fail current safety standards.

Most car seats ‘expire’ just five years from the date of manufacture, so if purchasing a new car seat is not feasible for you, ensure that you check expiry, safety regulations, and damage before buying secondhand.

Synthetic or Feather Pillows

While you can wash the pillowcases, synthetic and feather pillows don’t allow for effective laundering of the entire pillow.

You might find bacteria such as drool and sweat on your pillow.

According to studies, feather or synthetic pillows that are just one year old can harbor up to 17 different types of fungus.

Yep, you read that correctly…

Buying brand new pillows can be incredibly cheap, so there is no need to buy pillows secondhand.

This one is a must-have for your thrift store shopping list.

Personal care items

Who doesn’t love buying an excellent beauty product but without the hefty price tag?!

Secondhand products can transmit germs to your body and could be dangerous, including cosmetics, lotions, or bath products, as well as skincare items.

This is a considerable health risk and can lead to allergies, skin infection, conjunctivitis, and potentially diseases such as herpes from sharing lip products.

You also run the risk that products may be counterfeited or not meeting cosmetic standards.

As the beauty industry has evolved, many reputable drugstore brands offer personal care items for as cheap as £1.

Instead of risking your safety with toxic ingredients or harmful bacteria, it’s recommended to purchase new, unused products.

Rugs

When you buy a used carpet, you always risk bringing insect infestations into the home.

Bed bugs, fleas, and ants are all common pests that love carpets. Even though the seller may have steam the rug beforehand, it is still possible for some eggs to survive.

It is also easy for dealers to mask any foul odours with a bit of carpet freshener, and these unpleasant smells can surface a few days after purchase.

Rugs are challenging to clean. It is implausible that the seller would have removed any dirt, debris, or possible infestation.

The cost of getting a used rug deep cleaned or removing infestation can be expensive, so you’re better off saving the hassle and purchasing a brand-new rug.

BBQ Grills

BBQ grills aren’t the cheapest things to buy new, but BBQ grills will rust and become less durable over time.

Although it may not cause any problems after a meal, rust can stick to food and can cause damage to your digestive system.

Aside from the dangers to your digestive health, old burnt food or excessive oil layered on the BBQ is a fire hazard.

Before you buy a used BBQ, make sure the drip tray and burner holes are clean. Also, ensure that the gas hose connections are secured.

Although secondhand purchasing can be fun, it’s best to be safe and thoroughly check any products before you buy them.

Have fun shopping and best of luck!

