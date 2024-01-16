Cargo Ship Targeted by Missile Off Yemen Coast: UK Threatens Airstrikes – The Sun

Yemen Missile Hits Greek-Owned Cargo Ship: Major Concerns as Vessels Warned to Transit with Caution

A missile fired from Yemen has struck a Greek-owned cargo ship traveling through the Red Sea, heightening concerns about the safety of commercial vessels in the region. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the incident, which occurred 100 nautical miles west of Yemen’s Saleef. This recent attack has raised alarms for maritime security in the area.

Investigation and Advisories

The affected cargo ship, flying the Malta flag, was reportedly impacted by the missile while traveling northbound. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and all vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity. This advisory underscores the ongoing threats to commercial ships operating in the Red Sea.

The Recent Escalation of Attacks

This latest attack comes after the Iran-backed Houthis hit a US-owned cargo ship earlier, firing a three-rocket barrage on it. The missile struck the port side of the vessel, indicating a targeted and deliberate attack.

International Response and Warning to Houthis

In response to these attacks, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized that Britain would not “hesitate” to launch more strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis. This warning signifies the seriousness of the situation and indicates potential for further military actions to protect maritime interests.

The Houthi Threat: Who Are They and Why Are They Attacking Ships

The Houthi rebels have been increasingly targeting vessels in the Red Sea, posing a significant threat to global trade and fuel prices. The Shia militant group’s attacks have caused disruptions in sea traffic, affecting thousands of vessels and diverting essential cargo shipments. Their actions have led to rising shipping prices, emphasizing the impact of their assaults on the global economy.

Implications for Trade and Fuel Prices

The continuous attacks by Houthi rebels carry significant implications for global trade and fuel costs. Their actions have forced many commercial ships to divert their routes, delaying crucial shipments and causing disruptions in supply chains. Additionally, the conflict has contributed to an increase in fuel prices, posing economic challenges in the UK and beyond.

The attacks on commercial vessels and the threat to vital shipping routes highlight the need for a coordinated international response to maintain maritime security and ensure the uninterrupted flow of global trade.