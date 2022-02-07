Capstone Launches Toni Collette-Anna Faris Comedy EFM – Global Briefs

Capstone Launches Toni Collette-Anna Faris Comedy EFM – Global Briefs
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral
EXCLUSIVE: Capstone is launching sales at the virtual EFM on Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church comedy The Estate, the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill. The film heralds from writer-director Dean Craig, who recently made his feature directorial debut with Netflix rom-com Love Wedding Repeat starring Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn. Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel will produce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson’s Pretty Matches Productions. Executive Producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and David Haring and Thruline’s Josh Kesselman. Signature and Capstone Global will finance.

Latest News

Previous articleTori Spelling Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Social Media Usage

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact