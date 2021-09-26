Capricorn weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for September 26

Capricorn weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for September 26
By Brandon Pitt
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

CAPRICORN

DEC 22 – JAN 20

🔵 Read our horoscopes live blog for the latest readings

Your lovelife can move from fantasy to reality
Your lovelife can move from fantasy to reality

You have a career-positive chart but maybe not in the way you expect. 

As Mercury spins, looking back reveals a gap you are ready to fill, or a challenge you can accept, this time round. 

And suddenly so much starts making sense. 

The moon and Saturn face off over a cash change – maybe a choice between playing safe and playing to win.  You’re SO ready for this.

DESTINY DAYS:  Monday is make-up-your-mind day – especially in a love
choice. 

Tread warily on Wednesday and Thursday – a done deal may be
anything but.  Plan Saturday spending in advance.

LUCKY LINKS: Numbers that start — or end — with your age. 

A pet with a Hollywood name.  Your favourite comfort food.

CUDDLE UP COUPLE UP: Your lovelife can move from fantasy to reality – as
you find yourself connecting in ways that feel 100% authentic. 

And any sense of hiding your true heart away (maybe to protect it) can end.

Above all, this autumn, Venus brings you confidence – to tell partners
you need changes, or to approach potential love targets, instead of
longing for them to notice you.   

Physically, you take charge, sparking some sizzling sessions.  And emotionally, by the turn of the year, you know “you” is more than enough.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly updates on what’s in store for your star sign as well as daily predictions.

You can also use our series of guides to find out everything from which star sign to hook up with for the steamiest sex to what it’s like to live your life totally by your horoscope.

ZODIAC SIGNS: What’s a star sign and how do I find mine?

Latest News

Previous articleJake Paul reacts to Anthony Joshua’s dramatic loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Next articleRoahl Dahl’s inspiration behind his most bizarre characters as catalogue is sold to Netflix

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder