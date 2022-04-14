Can ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Revive J.K. Rowling’s Troubled Franchise?

Can 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Revive J.K. Rowling's Troubled Franchise?
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

”The Secrets of Dumbledore“ is getting better reviews as a more direct Potter prequel, but is it too little, too late?

In 2016, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” showed all the signs of fulfilling J.K. Rowling’s promise of a five-film series, earning positive reviews, a $74 million domestic opening and a theatrical run of $234 million domestic and $814 million worldwide.

But this Friday’s third installment — “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” — reflects a very different reality for Warner Bros.’ once-promising series. The new film must overcome the poor critical and audience reception for the 2018 sequel, “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” as well as the off-camera headlines that have surfaced over creator Rowling’s transphobic remarks and the personal struggles of former series star Johnny Depp and current cast member Ezra Miller.

Become a member to read more.

Latest News

Previous articleBritney Spears Gets Candid About Pregnancy Sex With Sam Asghari

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact