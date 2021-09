BURNLEY VS ARSENAL

Welcome to Turf Moor where Arsenal travel to Burnley in search of their second win of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s players have had a tough start, with losses to Chelsea, Manchester City and Brentford.

Although the Gunners did win at Norwich last week, they remain just outside the drop zone.

Burnley win today would put Arsenal back in the relegation spots and could land them in serious trouble.

This huge six-pointer will decide who comes out on top.