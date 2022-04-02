Bullock rescued from a swimming pool after fleeing from a local field

A young bullock escaped from a field and fell into the nearby pool. “safe and well”After being saved.

Three fire stations from Torquay, Paignton and Exmouth were called on Thursday night to assist in the removal of the animal from a swimming pool at a property near Paignton.

A harness was used to lift the bullock, which weighed 600kg. A vet was also present to provide "professional advice and the wellbeing of the animal".

"The plan of action was to feed webbing strops under the (bullock) after getting him in the corner of the pool, then bring in a telehandler and lift him out supported comfortably," Rob Cude, the group manager at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, told the PA news agency.

To help him recover from his swim, the bullock was transported by cattle trailer to Buckfastleigh Fire Station/PA.

“Whilst this was ongoing, a local farmer positioned a cattle trailer ready for him to move straight into.

“The operation went very smoothly, (bullock) lifted, moved to the trailer, and was then held in the harness for a few minutes until he could support himself again… By this time, he had been in the pool for three to fours hours and was very cold, with obviously numb legs.”

Cude claimed that the animal was able to survive in the water, although it had been partially drained.

"He did spend quite some time with his nose just below the surface blowing bubbles, which he seemed to enjoy," he stated.

“When they started pumping out the water, he seemed to swim along the pool and investigate the pump.

“All (were) relieved to see him safe and well.”

Mr Cude stated that the bullock 'seemed to enjoy' blowing bubbles with his nose under the water.

After the bullock was lifted from the pool, and his harness removed, he was taken to a trailer with cattle and returned to the farm to recuperate from the dip.

“A really good outcome for one very cold young bullock,”Mr Cude was also included.