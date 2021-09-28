How To Register For BTS ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ Tickets On Ticketmaster?

BTS ‘Permission To Dance on Stage’ concert is coming to LA and BTS ARMY will finally be meeting Bangtan face to face after a long wait.

Tickets to the four-day concert will be available through Ticketmaster starting November 27. Here’s all you need to know about how to register on the ticketing platform to avail of early benefits and pre-sale of tickets.

BTS ARMY looks forward to not just one, but two major concerts this October and November. First, for all the global fans, BTS will hold an online concert ‘Permission To Dance on Stage’ on October 24.

Later, the group will be meeting BTS ARMY face to face on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2 for ‘Permission To Dance on Stage LA.’

‘Permission To Dance on Stage LA’: date of the concert and pre-sale registration explained

Securing a ticket for the BTS concert in 2021 can be tricky considering the size of the fandom but Ticketmaster has opened their presale registration for a seamless experience.

BTS’ concert in LA is taking place on November 27, 28, and December 1, 2 at SoFi stadium. Pre-sale registration on Ticketmaster began September 28th and will continue until Saturday, October 2, at 6 PM PST/10 AM KST, 9 PM EST.

How to register on Ticketmaster

To ensure a better chance of securing BTS ‘Permission To Dance on Stage LA’ tickets, fans can register for pre-sale through ARMY membership pre-sale or general verified fan pre-sale.

To register on Ticketmaster, follow this link and complete the sign-up process. Fans who earlier bought tickets to BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA via Ticketmaster will get a unique link to purchase their tickets.

Fans who bought VIP tickets of BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA will get a chance to secure their tickets on October 5th. Tickets for non-VIP ticket holders can be obtained on October 6th.

BTS’ LA concert 2021 will take place in the ‘most expensive’ stadium ever built

BTS ARMY can finally look forward to a BTS concert and the announcement from the Grammy-nominated music group has hyped them about November. BTS fans pointed out that the concert will be held in the most expensive stadium built.

SoFi stadium, located in Inglewood (California), has a capacity of 70,240 and can be extended up to 100.240 for major events.

According to reports, the cost of building the LA stadium was $5.5 billion. It opened in September 2020.

‘Squid Game’ to get BTS concert 2021 tickets

BTS ARMY has joked how tough it will be to get a ticket for Permission To Dance on Stage LA. A fan quipped, “ARMY about to have their own version of Squid Game for @BTS_twt concert tickets.”

Another ARMY posted, “It will be a mix of Hunger Games and Squid Game.”

A third ARMY gushed, “Concert means new viral fancams, new outfit, new setlist, new hair colors, new photos, new VCR, new songs, and army tweet will gonna scream their lungs over 144p livestream.”

Excited about finally seeing BTS at a concert with ARMY? Let us know your thoughts @HITCculture. Stream 'My Universe', BTS' latest collab with Coldplay, below.