Cryptocurrency Price Live Bitcoin tumbles After China News And Pi Network allows to mine crypto on phone!

PI Network claims to be the first and only digital currency that you can mine on your phone as Bitcoin tumbles following China’s new regulations.

Through a complex computer program, Pi Network instead uses a series of votes and exchanges of data to verify transactions, allowing users to mine the currency through the mobile app “without draining their phone battery.”

This makes the process available to anybody, in theory, Myron Jobson, personal finance campaigner of Interactive Investor, told Central Recorder.

After China’s central bank declared that cryptocurrency trading was illegal and that mining of the tokens is prohibited, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to fall.

Bitcoin fell by as much as 5.5 percent and Ethereum plunged by around six percent on Friday, according to Coinmarketcap.