Cryptocurrency Price Live Bitcoin tumbles After China News And Pi Network allows to mine crypto on phone!

PI Network claims to be the first and only digital currency that you can mine on your phone as Bitcoin tumbles following China’s new regulations.
Through a complex computer program, Pi Network instead uses a series of votes and exchanges of data to verify transactions, allowing users to mine the currency through the mobile app “without draining their phone battery.”
This makes the process available to anybody, in theory, Myron Jobson, personal finance campaigner of Interactive Investor, told Central Recorder.
After China’s central bank declared that cryptocurrency trading was illegal and that mining of the tokens is prohibited, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to fall.
Bitcoin fell by as much as 5.5 percent and Ethereum plunged by around six percent on Friday, according to Coinmarketcap.
SNOOP DOGG ANNOUNCES HE IS BEHIND CRYPTO TWITTER
Rapper Snoop Dogg claimed he is behind the Twitter account Cozomo Medici.
It offers insights into the world of NFT.
WHO FOUND ALCHEMY PALY?
The cryptocurrency was co-founded by payments industry veterans Molly Zheng, Shawn Shi, and John Tan.
Alchemy Pay started trading in September 2020.
According to Alchemy Pay, it is the “world’s first” hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway.
Alchemy Pay allows users to receive payments in any local currency they choose, regardless of how it was sent.
RISKS OF INVESTING IN CRYPTOS, PART FIVE
Finally, the truth in marketing materials is a risk in investing in cryptos.
Firms can exaggerate or underestimate the risks and returns associated with products.
RISKS OF INVESTING IN CRYPTOS, PART FOUR
Another risk of investing is the charges and fees.
It is important for consumers to consider the potential impact of fees and other charges on their investment, which could be greater than those associated with regulated investment products.
RISKS OF INVESTING IN CRYPTOS, PART THREE
A third risk of investing in cryptocurrencies is product complexity.
It can be difficult for consumers to understand the risks of investing in crypto assets due to the complexity of some products or services.
Cryptoassets cannot be returned to cash. There is no guarantee. It is dependent on the availability of cash and demand for crypto assets.
RISKS OF INVESTING IN CRYPTOS, PART TWO
Another risk of investing is price volatility.
Consumers are exposed to significant price volatility and the inherent difficulties in valuing crypto assets accurately. This puts them at high risk of losing their money.
RISKS OF INVESTING IN CRYPTOS
We rounded up five risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.
The first is Consumer protection.
Investments that promise high returns and are based on crypto assets could not be subjected to a regulation other than anti-money laundering requirements.
CHAINLINK SET TO RISE TO $35
Crypto investor Justin Bennett sees Chainlink rising to $35.
He told The Daily Hodl: “The $27.50 area could attract a few sellers as it’s the 50% retracement of the correction.”
“That said, a daily close above $25 should flip the area to support.
“If Chainlink can get above the $27.50 area, there isn’t much stopping a run at $35.”
ETHEREUM BACK UP TO $3,000 ON SUNDAY
Ethereum’s token Ether staged a recovery Sunday after a dramatic decline earlier in the week.
The ETH/USD exchange rate rose 3.63 percent to hit an intraday high of $3,030, Coin Telegraph reports.
The week was a rough one for Ether, mostly due to problems in China.
The People’s Bank of China reiterated that crypto transactions are illegal Friday, causing a ripple effect in the cryptocurrency markets.
WHAT IS HASHGRAPH?
Hashgraph is a type of blockchain that was developed in 2017 by Leemon Baird, an American computer scientist.
Hashgraph is used to create the Hedera Hashgraph system, a distributed ledger. Baird and Mance Harmon created it.
HBAR is the cryptocurrency of the Hedera Hashgraph.
WHERE COINBASE REVENUE COMES FROM?
The majority of Coinbase’s revenues come from Bitcoin and Ether on the Ethereum blockchain.
MarketWatch reports that they are currently the top-ranked and second-most popular cryptocurrencies.
THE ‘MUSK’ EFFECT ON CRYPTO
Elon Musk has once again been linked to activity in the crypto markets.
Floki, the Telsa CEO, tweeted earlier this week about his Shiba Inu pup.
The price of a Shiba Inu Coin shot up just days later.
KRAKEN STAFFER TWEETS ABOUT CRYPTO
Dan Held, who’s behind Growth for Kraken Exchange, which allows users to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, tweeted about crypto on Monday.
“I put my savings into Bitcoin because I am risk-averse,” He wrote.
“Few understand this.”
SHARES IN CRYPTO FIRMS ALSO FALL
Shares of cryptocurrency-related firms Coinbase Global, MicroStrategy Inc, Riot Blockchain, and Marathon Patent Group fell after China’s central bank put a ban on crypto trading and mining.
“It’s been a very volatile week, to say the least, so I think going into the last week of September the volatility is likely to continue especially with the end-of-the-quarter window dressing,” Peter Cardillo, Spartan Capital Securities’ chief market economist in New York, said that.
Investors are also seeking signs of progress regarding President Joe Biden’s spending plans and budget bills.
CHINA PREVIOUSLY SHUT DOWN CRYPTO EXCHANGES, PART TWO
While crypto creation and trading have been illegal in China since 2019, further crackdowns this year by Beijing warned banks to halt related transactions and closed much of the country’s vast network of bitcoin miners.
The central bank’s Thursday statement was the clearest signal yet that China is closing down crypto.
CHINA PREVIOUSLY SHUT DOWN CRYPTO EXCHANGES
It’s not Beijing’s first move against a digital currency – in 2017, China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges.
Despite the war against crypto, nearly 80 percent of global cryptocurrency trade is still conducted by Chinese miners.
CHINA’S STATEMENT, CONTINUED
Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, and other cryptos cannot be traced by a country’s central bank, making them difficult to regulate.
China can now introduce its own digital currency through the crypto crackdown. China is already in the process of creating it. This will make it easier for the central government and allow them to monitor transactions.
CHINA’S STATEMENT
The PBOC said it will “resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior in order to safeguard people’s properties and maintain economic, financial and social order”.
It said that trading of virtual currencies had become “widespread, disrupting economic and financial order, giving rise to money laundering, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and other illegal and criminal activities.”
CHINA MAKES CRYPTO TRADING ILLEGAL
China’s central bank announced that all cryptocurrency trading is illegal in the country and mining the tokens is banned.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said: “Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities.”
The country previously banned financial institutions from offering crypto-related transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them.
WHO IS BEHIND ALGORANDE?
The Algorand Foundation based in Singapore is behind the project.
Algorand claims it speeds up transactions, improves efficiency, and is more efficient than bitcoin or other blockchains.
WHAT IS ALGORAND?
Algorand is a cryptocurrency of the Algorand blockchain, a public decentralized network on which smart contracts can be built.
It was established by Silvio Micali (a professor at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in 2019.
For his contributions to cryptography, the computer scientist also received the Turing Award.
WHAT WILL SHIBA INU BE WORTH IN 2022, CONTINUED
Meanwhile, Coin Price Forecast expects Shiba Inu to hit a value of $0.00002336 by the middle of next year.
The forecaster then anticipates that it will end the year at $0.00003037.
WHAT WILL SHIBA INU BE VALUED AT 2022?
There are many cryptocurrency enthusiasts who have predicted Shiba’s 2022 value, but these guesses should not be taken lightly.
Crypto website Wallet Investor predicts a value of $0.000018 within a year.
WHAT IS SHIBA INU COIN, CONTINUED
Whether you’ve already invested or not, keep in mind that making money through cryptocurrencies or other investments is never guaranteed, even with a popular one like Shiba Inu.
Because cryptocurrencies can be volatile, their value could plummet without notice.
WHAT IS SHIBAINU COIN?
Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency token that allows users to hold trillions of them.
The tokens feature the same Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin, which has risen massively in popularity recently.