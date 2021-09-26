Bruno Fernandes missed penalty as he ‘couldn’t handle pressure’ of Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes missed his penalty against Aston Villa as he “couldn’t handle pressure” of Cristiano Ronaldo, Tim Sherwood claimed.

Manchester United were condemned to their second defeat in four days after Kortney Hause’s 88th minute header proved to be the difference between the two side’s.

However, the Reds Devils squandered the perfect opportunity to equalise just moments later when goalscorer Hause gave away a penalty.

United fans expected Cristiano Ronaldo to step up to the task, but instead Bruno Fernandes was given the responsibility.

Fernandes then blazed his effort over the bar, much to the relief of Hause and Villa boss Dean Smith.







(Image: Getty Images)



And former Tottenham and Villa boss Tim Sherwood believes Fernandes only missed the penalty because of the constant pressure to succeed after Ronaldo’s arrival at the club.

“You don’t miss that Jeff, you never see him blast it over the crossbar, he normally waits for the goalkeeper to go down and rolls it into the other corner, it’s the pressure, the main man is here,” said Sherwood on Soccer Special.

“It’s distorted his thinking, he’s got one chance, one chance only and we’ve seen it gone there.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later revealed his decision to put Fernandes on penalty duty as well as expressing his distaste for the way Villa’s players crowded round the Portuguese midfielder before the penalty was taken.

“First of all the way they get round the penalty spot, get round Bruno and that, that’s not to my liking,” he said.







(Image: Getty Images)







Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Well then sign up for the brilliant Central Recorder football email newsletter! From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox – don’t miss a thing. How do you sign up? It only takes a matter of seconds. Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’. And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning. You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

“Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one.

“It doesn’t get in Bruno’s head. He’s strong mentally and he’ll step forward again. The decision (on who takes penalties) is made before the game.”

United will now turn his attention to their Champions League contest against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Solskjaer’s side will then play host to Everton in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday.