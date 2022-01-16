Brockhampton to go on an “Indefinite Hiatus” after Coachella, Cancel Tour

It’s the “end of an era.”Brockhampton, a hip-hop group that has been together for 12 years, announced Friday that they will no longer be performing as a unit. “indefinite hiatus”After their Coachella performances, the group began to tour in April. They also cancelled their tour 2022.

“Brockhampton’s’s upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be their final as a group,”You can read the statement of the musicians. “all other forthcoming tour dates are canceled.”

The statement was closed: “Following these remaining shows, Brockhampton will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the end of an era with them at these final performances.”

The group also shared a similar statement with Twitter fans, writing: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years.”

They concluded the note: “We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

Brockhampton will perform at O2 Academy Brixton, London on February 7 and 8. They’ll also perform at Coachella on April 16 and 23.

Kevin Abstract was the group’s leader and they released six studio albums, which included the album “The Abstract”. Saturation trilogy, all released in 2017, and 2019’s Ginger. They also dropped All-American TrashMixtapes in 2016

Brockhampton — who dropped hits such as “Bleach,” “Face,”Two-time Platinum winner “Sugar” — has been candid about the group having an expiry date. Abstract was published in 2019. Rolling Stone, “We’ve talked about it since before we even put out Saturation 1. We’ve always known we didn’t want to do this forever as a group.”

He continued, “So it’s like, let’s make the best of this opportunity and this moment. See how much of an impact we can leave before we hit that last album.”The last album was released. Roadrunner: New Light, New MachineIt was released on April 20, 2021. It featured standout tracks. “Bankroll”A$AP Rocky and A$AP Freg featured in this video “Buzzcut”Danny Brown and “Don’t Shoot Up the Party.”

Abstract, Matt Champion (previously), Dom McLennon and Merlyn Wood were part of the group. Joba, Bearface and Romil Hemnani were also present. Kiko Merley, Robert Ontenient, Henock. “HK”Sileshi, Ashlan Gray, and Jon Nunes

Merlyn Wood became only the second member, after Abstract, to release a solo project outside of Brockhampton, when he dropped a single “S.Y.K.“

The “Summer”The group was originally set to leave for the road in February, stopping at various points across the United States.