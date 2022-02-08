Brittany Matthews Celebrates Patrick Mahomes’ Pro Bowl Win With Fun Date Night Photo

Brittany Matthews has been posting sweet photos with Patrick Mahomes from Las Vegas. It looks like baby Sterling Skye’s mom and dad are mixing work with some fun date night nights! In addition to her February 6 Instagram post, Matthews and Mahomes went to an NHL All-Star game with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The New York Post reported that Matthews posted an Instagram Story from the game as she sat with her fiancé and friends. Matthews wrote: “Squad.” It’s nice to see the celebrity couple having fun after a stressful couple of weeks.

Matthews and Mahomes have some big events coming up soon. Their baby daughter is celebrating her first birthday in February. In addition, in December, the New York Post reported that the couple will be walking down the aisle in March! On December 14, 2021, Matthews posted photos from her bridal shower on Instagram, writing: “To my friends & family, Thank you guys for making my Bridal Shower so special. I love you all!” Let the wedding countdown begin!