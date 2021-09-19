Brits get HUGE price cut on iPhone 13 Pro for second year in a row

APPLE’S top-end iPhone model has had a price cut for TWO years in a row in Britain.

Each year Apple has shaved £50 off the price of the high-end Pro model – including for this year’s iPhone 13 Pro.

1 Apple has dished out some hefty price cuts for its new iPhone 13 models Credit: Apple

Apple unveiled four new iPhone models: the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Mini and 13 Pro are aimed at the majority of consumers.

The Pro Max and Pro Max are for power users, gadget geeks and those with more money to spend.

But these “posh” iPhone 13 Pro models are cheaper than ever.

In fact, the iPhone 13 Pro is £100 cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro – which launched just two years ago.

The same holds true for the iPhone 13 Pro Max Max and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Here’s how iPhone Pro pricing has changed over the past two years in the UK:

iPhone 13 Pro – £949

iPhone 12 Pro – £999

iPhone 11 Pro – £1,049

And here’s how iPhone Pro Max UK prices have fallen:

iPhone 13 Pro Max – £1,049

iPhone 12 Pro Max – £1,099

iPhone 11 Pro Max – £1,149

We’ve also seen price cuts at the lower end.

The iPhone 13 is priced at £779, down from the iPhone 12’s £799.

And the iPhone 13 Mini is just £679, down from the iPhone 12 Mini’s £699.

Better still, the iPhone 13 and Mini now start with double the storage – up from 64GB to 128GB.

Apple introduced its most expensive iPhone ever in 2021, but it isn’t all affordable.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max with the new 1TB storage option comes in at a truly wild £1,549 / $1,599.

That’s an extra £200 / $200 over the iPhone 13 Pro Max model with 512GB of storage.

The new iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 17.

All four models will then start shipping – and be available in stores – from Friday, September 24.

You can find our complete guide to the iPhone 13 prices for each model.

