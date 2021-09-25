Britney Spears turned to Justin Timberlake for pep talk ahead of Mick Jagger duet

Britney Spears turned to Justin Timberlake for pep talk ahead of Mick Jagger duet
By Brandon Pitt
In
Britney Spears has taken to her Instagram to share that her ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake gave her a pep talking ahead of her iconic MTV VMAs perfromance back in 2001.

She shared a series photos with the Rolling Stones singer 20 years ago. She also mentioned how nervous she was at that time and that she needed to talk to Justin.

She captioned the post: “Geez…this is me before my VMAs performance with @MickJagger 20 years ago!!!!

“This is one my my favourite dresses I’ve ever worn and it’s simple black lace!!!! I’ll tell you the truth…I felt a little out of my body before I went on that night. I was in a cage with a live !!!!!tiger.

“I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage!!!! Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked!!!!! Psssss guess I’m sleeping because my eyes are closed in half of these pics!!!!”



Britney Spears says Justin Timberlake gave her a pep talk before her VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

The photos feature some with Mick Jagger and some of the star on her own wearing a sheer lace black dress with black underwear underneath.

This is also the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, in which she sang her hit single ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ with an albino Burmese python draped around her neck.

Justin was criticised earlier this year for his alleged ill-treatment of Britney.



Britney and Justin
The couple dated for four years from 1998 until 2002

The pair were in a relationship between 1999 and 2002 and one section of the documentary focused on how Britney allegedly cheated on Justin where she found herself at the centre of a campaign by the world’s media, which Timberlake fuelled with his music video for ‘Cry Me a River’.

Afterwards Justin issued an apology that said: ““I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”



Britney Spears
The first full trailer for Britney’s latest documentary Britney vs Spears aired in the last week.

It was focus on the the legal battle over the pop star’s mental health, autonomy and the controversial conservatorship which is overseen by her father.

The trailer opens with Spears’s recorded voice: “I just want my life back.”

