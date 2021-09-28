Britney Spears Shares Why She’s Not a Fan of New Documentary About Her

Earlier in the day, Britney had shared a since-deleted post that included a nearly identical caption, with the exception of the first sentence. Instead of the current first sentence about scratching her head, the initial post began with, “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!!”

While Britney didn’t specify which documentary was the one that had bothered her, a TMZ report cited sources who claimed she was referring to CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom, which debuted on Sunday, Sept. 26. Toxic featured interviews with a range of individuals, including journalists, former employees and anonymous sources who weighed in on the star’s past.

E! News reached out to Britney’s team for further comment on which documentary she was referencing and did not hear back.