Britney Spears Says She’s Pregnant With ‘Husband’ Sam Asghari’s Baby

Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant and having a child with her “husband” Sam Asghari.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

Spears, 40, has two teenage boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Pop icon Britney Spears announced on Monday that she is pregnant and having her third child with her “husband” Sam Asghari.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” the 40-year-old “Toxic” singer, who has two teenage boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, wrote in an Instagram post.

Spears added, “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

The superstar also said in the post that she had previously experienced “perinatal



depression



” while pregnant with her sons, who are now 15 and 16 years old.

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” she said on Instagram. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Spears continued, “This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

Spears and Asghari, 28, announced they were engaged last September. It’s unclear when or if they have gotten married.

An attorney for Spears did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.