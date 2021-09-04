Britney Spears And Sam Asghari desperate for Engagement!

Sam Asghari is Britney’s boyfriend and he can’t wait for a ring to be put on her finger, according to a source close to the couple. According to a source close to the couple, Entertainment TonightThey is both extremely optimistic about a future engagement. “Britney and Sam are an end-game couple. But for them, it’s all about timing,” According to the outlet, the source is the truth. “All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship. They haven’t been able to progress like a normal, adult couple. It’s like dating in high school. That’s been their experience for the last two years or so.”

Britney told her conservatorship hearings she longs for an engagement. However, she is unable to fulfill a few requirements under her current arrangement. Spears said she wants to have more children and marry. The couple might finally be able to walk down the aisle after her father has retired. “Things are finally looking up and it’s starting to become very real for them that soon they’ll be able to take back the reins and have full control as a couple,” Source added “They are ready to embrace that next chapter and love each other without limits or without feeling like they are on a leash. Naturally, an engagement is the next step.”

“It’s never been a question of, ‘Will it happen?’ It’s always been about when, “The insider’s view. “They’re finally getting closer to the ‘when’ thanks to Britney’s conservatorship suit yielding in her favor. It’s all very real for Sam especially, and engagement is on his mind now more than ever. He and Britney want that badly, “Source notes include, “They want the whole family thing too. It’s just a matter of timing.”

Asghari has been open about his plans for a marriage and a life with the bride. “Circus” singer, telling ETIn 2019, he “absolutely” Would like to marry her. “This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family,”He said it at the time. “Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know,”He concluded. “Actually, you might be the first one to know — you never know!”It seems that he was recently caught looking at rings.