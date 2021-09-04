Bobby Brown And Bodhi Show Striking Resemblance to Dad!

By Amy Comfi
Bobby Brown and his oldest daughter Bodhi with his manager wife spent some fun time with their dogs indoors, and they playfully posed, showing their striking resemblance to each other.

Iconic musician Bobby Brown seems to be aging backward and is still youthful in appearance and actions. The celebrity, who has been married to his second wife, manager, Alicia Etheredge, since 2012, shares three kids with her and is always present to dispense daddy duties to the young ones.

Although it has been a long time since Brown was introduced to fatherhood, as he has adult kids from former relationships, he still knows how to relate and have fun with his tiny minions.

Bobby Brown at the 25th Essence Festival on July 05, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana | Photo: Getty Images

He looked happy engaging with his mini-me, 5-year-old Bodhi, and the family’s dogs in his latest post. The singer dressed in a plain white t-shirt and a dark bottom, laid on the floor, with his hands in one of the pet’s furs, while his child, with full curly hair, decked in a two-piece, gazed at him.

Although neither of them looked at the camera, their matching facial features were prominent, as father and daughter made fans see double. The accompanying caption read:

“Me Bodhi and the dogs.”

Bobby Brown at the Affordable Old School Concert Series at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on July 4, 2015.

UNTOLD TRUTHS ABOUT BODHI’S PARENTS

Brown and Etheredge met during their younger years at a choreography center; the manager was in charge of a dance class at a studio in Los Angeles.

It did not take long for the pair to strike a friendship that remained for a long time. When the singer got married for the first time to Whitney Houston, Etheredge was in attendance.

Bobby Brown performing during the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2015.

But they lost contact with each other, only to reconnect after he experienced a failed marriage. Without wasting time, Brown spotted her management talent and hired her as his manager in 2008.

Even though they began dating afterward, got engaged in 2010, they waited until 2012 to have a Hawaiian wedding ceremony which was attended by Brown’s older kids, except Bobbi Kristina, a daughter from his marriage to Houston.

Since then, they have been through thick and thin together—Brown’s substance addiction and other struggles. However, the singer credits his wife for her role in bringing the best out of their relationship.

In terms of parenting, they are doing just fine with their three kids, daughters, Bodhi, Hendrix, and son, Cassius, especially since they share similar spiritual beliefs that have guided their marriage decisions.

PARENTHOOD WITH BOBBY BROWN

Bobby Brown had four kids from different relationships but lost two to drug-related issues. His son, Bobby Brown Jr., died at age 28.

The father of five, who has been away from alcohol and drug use for some time, admitted that he felt guilty and had a hand in misleading his son to think drug abuse was okay. His son’s death inspired him to advocate against the sale of harmful substances.

In 2015, Kristina died from a drug overdose, it was a painful experience, and Brown chose to honor her by naming his 5-year-old daughter, Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown.

After two losses, Brown is persistent in remembering his kids and becoming a better parent, thereby making himself available to the rest when needed.

