Bobby Brown And Bodhi Show Striking Resemblance to Dad!

Iconic musician Bobby Brown seems to be aging backward and is still youthful in appearance and actions. The celebrity, who has been married to his second wife, manager, Alicia Etheredge, since 2012, shares three kids with her and is always present to dispense daddy duties to the young ones.

Although it has been a long time since Brown was introduced to fatherhood, as he has adult kids from former relationships, he still knows how to relate and have fun with his tiny minions.

He looked happy engaging with his mini-me, 5-year-old Bodhi, and the family’s dogs in his latest post. The singer dressed in a plain white t-shirt and a dark bottom, laid on the floor, with his hands in one of the pet’s furs, while his child, with full curly hair, decked in a two-piece, gazed at him.

Although neither of them looked at the camera, their matching facial features were prominent, as father and daughter made fans see double. The accompanying caption read:

“Me Bodhi and the dogs.”

UNTOLD TRUTHS ABOUT BODHI’S PARENTS

Brown and Etheredge met during their younger years at a choreography center; the manager was in charge of a dance class at a studio in Los Angeles.

It did not take long for the pair to strike a friendship that remained for a long time. When the singer got married for the first time to Whitney Houston, Etheredge was in attendance.

But they lost contact with each other, only to reconnect after he experienced a failed marriage. Without wasting time, Brown spotted her management talent and hired her as his manager in 2008.

Even though they began dating afterward, got engaged in 2010, they waited until 2012 to have a Hawaiian wedding ceremony which was attended by Brown’s older kids, except Bobbi Kristina, a daughter from his marriage to Houston.