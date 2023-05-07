Britain’s Got Talent 2023 LIVE — Show opens with stunning coronation tribute as Mr Blobby interrupts auditions

How did Amanda Holden become famous?

Amandahas enjoyed an illustrious career in the entertainment industry for over 25 years.

Her journey to success began when she was just 9-years-old when she joined Bishop’s Waltham Little Theatre Company.

Amanda continued her education through the arts and went on to attend Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts to receive specialist vocational training in acting and musical theatre.

Her first TV appearance was on Cilla Black’s Blind Date back in 1991, when she was just 19.

Embarrassingly, Amanda wasn’t selected by the bachelor on the dating show and revealed her ideal man was Jack Nicholson.

While she didn’t land herself a date, the experience did pave the way for her career on television.

Amanda also had a high-profile marriage to comedian Les Dennis.

The pair got hitched in 1995 and split temporarily after it was revealed she had been having an affair with Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey.

They gave things another go before separating in 2002 and divorced the following year.

She later bagged a spot on ITV’s Wild at Heart in 2006 and starred in three series of the show alongside Stephen Timpkinson until 2008.

Amanda is best known for being a judge on Britain’s Got Talent – which she joined in 2006.