Bridgerton’s New Pics Will Make You Forget About Daphne & Simon

Bridgerton‘s new leading lady is set to be the season two diamond.

While it’s hard to imagine that anything can top the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her handsome Duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), the couple at the heart of season two is ready to take on the Ton. Similar to the book series, season two will follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he hunts for the perfect Viscountess.

Along the way, the rakish nobleman becomes acquainted with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the sister of one suitress. And, during Netflix’s TUDUM panel, Ashley and Bailey promised that viewers will burn for this duo.

Yet, it’s not a love-at-first-sight situation for Anthony and Kate, as Bailey said there will be some “volatility” in the romance.

“A lot of arguing,” Ashley shared her thoughts on what lies ahead for the couple. “Yeah, they challenge each other.”

However, much like Daphne and Simon, this contentious situation is “very passionate,” according to Bailey.