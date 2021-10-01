Bridezilla slaps wedding guests who ate two slices of cake with a bill after ‘catching them on CCTV’

WEDDINGS are known to be expensive occasions but one bride and groom have taken it a step further by cheekily requesting that their guests pay for their wedding cake.

Posting in a Reddit thread, a person revealed that the bride and groom asked guests to pay for each slice that they eat on the special day.

The poster shared a screenshot of a text they claimed to have received from the bride.

They captioned the photo: “I paid for the first slice after it was announced on the day we’d be helping to pay for their cake!! Apparently didn’t count for the second.”

In the text thread, you can see what looks to be blurred out CCTV footage having being sent through.

“Dunno what you mean,” the person who posted the text responded.

The bride said: “Hey so we are just looking at CCTV and saw that you had two pieces of the wedding cake.

“We announced that each guest must pay per slice and noticed you only paid for one. Can you please send the £3.66 asap.”

People on the Reddit thread couldn’t believe their eyes, with many slamming the bride and groom for the request.

“They reviewed the tape??? What the f***,” one person simply stated.

“It’s incredibly cheeky to ask guests to pay for the cake, let alone review footage and then bill guests after the fact for £3.66! How are they not embarrassed?” questioned another.

“I’m not sure which I’m more horrified at 1) making guests pay for wedding cake at all 2) monitoring the footage for guest consumption,” a third commenter said.

A fourth person added: “That’s what has me the most gobsmacked. Paying per slice is tacky as well, but sending actual video feed is a whole other level of crazy!”

Others shared tongue-in-cheek suggestions as to how the poster should handle the situation.

“Tell them to take you to small claims court,” one person joked.

“I’d reply with consider my gift as payment and in that case you owe me the difference… so please send your payment of (whatever amount) immediately,” suggested another.

