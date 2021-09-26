Bride-to-Be Who Died of COVID-19 Incorrectly Believed Vaccine Would Cause Infertility, Fiance Says

By Brandon Pitt
Bride-to-be Samantha Wendell was all smiles as she danced with her closest friends at her bachelorette party while looking forward to her wedding just a month away.

But four days after her big night out, Wendell tested positive for COVID-19. Death came six weeks later.

Her fiancé, Austin Esker, says Samantha was a victim of misinformation about the vaccine. She had apparently read on the internet that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility — a bogus claim that just this week got rapper Nicki Minaj into hot water.

“Somebody had got it into her mind that [the vaccine] causes infertility. She just got so scared of it,” Esker told Inside Edition.

Meanwhile, there are concerns about the health of President Joe Biden, who appears to have a lingering cough. He cleared his throat several times Thursday during a speech at the White House. On Monday in Los Angeles, he also seemed under the weather.

White House correspondents are wondering what’s going on.

“It’s not a concern. We have a doctor who travels with him, obviously, who checks in, if it is ever warranted,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

