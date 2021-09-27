Brian Laundrie’s parents could be slapped with ‘£1m’ bill if they lied to police

The hunt for fugitive Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve has reportedly cost an estimated $1.2 million, according to a search and rescue expert.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Mike Hadsell added that Laundrie’s parents could face the bill if it’s proven they deceived police by wrongly telling them the nature reserve is where he said he was heading.

More and 50 FBI searchers, plus police from Laundrie’s home town and several other law enforcement agency have been searching for him for a week in the highly dangerous and dense swampland.

Her body was found in the area of Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming on Sunday after she was reported missing.

For five days of the Florida search he was classed a ‘person of interest’ and treated as a missing person himself.

Former LA County Sheriff’s deputy Hadsell, who runs the volunteer Peace River K9 Search and Rescue Association in Sarasota, said: “I can accurately estimate they are spending $200,000 a day on this search.







“And if this thing turns out to be bogus and they can prove that the family misled law enforcement on this, the parents will get a bill.”

While he is not on the hunt, he said he was very familiar with that reserve and said that Laundrie would not remain alive or undetected for more than a few days no matter what his amateur survival skills.







“It’s like searching in Jurassic Park. It is a hostile and challenging environment – utterly brutal. It’s full of alligators, aggressive and highly-poisonous snakes, just about everything,” he explained.

“There are lots of things in there that want to eat you or just kill you. Even if Laundrie was an experienced survivalist, the chances of him being able to stay out there this long are very slim.”

North Port Police Commander Joe Fussell, who is helping coordinate the teams, has hit back at criticism of the search.

“We are not wasting our time out here,’ he said. “We are doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area that intelligence had led to us that he could possibly be in.

“So it is upon us to make sure we search this area as best as we can, massive as it is, we the resources that we have to try to find Brian.”

The search began after Laundrie’s parents Christopher, 62, and Roberta, 55, told police he said he was heading to the reserve when they say they last saw him at their home on September 14.

