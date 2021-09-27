Brian Austen Celebrates His Son Noah’s Birthday Ahead Of DWTS Showdown

Brian Austin Green is bringing his dance skills on the floor, but he’s still making plenty of time for family. And of course, his dance partner and girlfriend Sharna Burgess joined in the festivities.

On Sharna’s Instagram story, the couple informed fans they had a great day celebrating Brian’s oldest son, Noah.

“It was Noah’s 9th birthday yesterday and we did a Titanic-themed party because Noah’s obsessed with Titanic and we also had a photo booth, they were awesome,” Sharna said in the videos. “The kids had an amazing time. We had an awesome time with the photos too, and Noah had a great time, which is the best..”

She went on to explain that she and Brian had to do some catching up in the rehearsal room to prepare for Monday night’s episode. The 90210 stars joked that he’s “going to suck” on Monday night.

Many DWTS viewers loved seeing the chemistry the couple had on the dance floor. They have something special.

Brian Austin Green might be a little worried, but he and Sharna Burgess aren’t doing too bad right now. In case you missed the Season 30 premiere, the couple scored a 24/40, which was a pretty average score for the first night.

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson took home the highest score of the night with 29/40 points. Martin Kove and Britt Stewart had the lowest score of the night with 13/40.





Brian and Sharna don’t have anywhere to go but up right now. Let’s hope they get some time to practice. You might not have known this, but the pair almost competed together last year.

At the beginning of Season 29, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess hadn’t met yet. They were supposed to compete together, but Brian had to drop out and Sharna danced with Jesse Metcalfe instead. And Sharna is happy things worked out that way,

“It’s better than Brian wasn’t my dance partner on Dancing With the Stars because I don’t ever get romantically involved with my partners,” the dancer told Parade. “For me, that is business; it’s work. It’s my passion. I want it to be perfect. And I think those that sometimes get personally connected in ways others than dance and friendships, can overcomplicate matters. And so, I like to do a good job, and the dancing comes first.”

If she performed with Brian Austin Green last year instead of Jesse Metcalfe, the two may never have fallen in love. We’re certainly glad things worked out this way too! Are you cheering for Brian and Sharna? Let us know in the comments. Tune in to the next episode of DWTS tomorrow night to see which couple is going home!