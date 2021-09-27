Here’s What You Should Look Out For In The New Stranger Things 4 Trailer

In November 2020, Deadline announced that there would be many new characters to add to Hawkins’ mythology, including recurring character Victor Creel. Horror legend Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) will portray Victor, who is characterized as “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.”

While this character description is mysterious as is, the new teaser trailer released by Netflix hints that the Creel family may have been threatened by more than just their murderous patriarch.

In a scene in the attic, the shot transitions from a normal clock to a clock in the Upside Down — could Creel House be set on top of a portal to the Upside Down? Perhaps our favorite group of heroes will find out.