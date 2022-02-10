Brexit: Disbelief after minister claims traffic jams in Dover are because of EU

A Tory MP has left people rolling their eyes after she blamed the EU, not Brexit, for traffic jams near the port of Dover.

Speaking in the house of commons on Wednesday, Natalie Elphicke asked the prime minister to meet with her to deal with Dover traffic jams, and blamed the EU for the issues people are experiencing in the area.

She said:

“Dover is once again beset by miles of traffic jams along the motorways affecting residents and local businesses alike, not because of Brexit, but because of Brussels bureaucracy and red tape.”

Johnson replied: “She’s absolutely right in what she says”.

It comes after numerous reports of long queues of HGV lorry drivers struggling to get into the port this year, in part due to post Brexit checks on the border which came into force last year.

Rod McKenzie, executive director for policy and public affairs for the Road Haulage Association, released a statement saying that post-Brexit border checks “mean friction where none existed” while the public spending watchdog found that there have been more border delays since Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Meanwhile, the Port has previously blamed a spike in freight traffic for the jams.

Perhaps this is something for Jacob Rees-Mogg to look into in his new gig. Until then, has contacted Elphicke to see if she can expand her argument.

