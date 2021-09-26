BREAKING Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua with “still the best heavyweight” tweet

By Brandon Pitt
Tyson Fury has broken his silence after Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The Gypsy King retweeted a post from MTK Global Boxing which said: “And STILL the best heavyweight on the planet.”

