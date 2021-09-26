BREAKING Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua with “still the best heavyweight” tweet

Tyson Fury has broken his silence after Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The Gypsy King retweeted a post from MTK Global Boxing which said: “And STILL the best heavyweight on the planet.”

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story as it unfolds.

For all the latest news, make sure you visit: dailystar.co.uk/sport/football

And you can stay up to date with all the must-see headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @CentralRecorder_Sport – the official Central Recorder & dailystar.co.uk Sport Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @CentralRecorderFootball – offering unmissable news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day for you to like, comment and share from the Central Recorder, Central Recorder on Sunday and dailystar.co.uk.