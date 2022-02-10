Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Has Officially Been Revealed

Bob Saget’s family has spoken out on autopsy results that determined the cause of his death. In a February 9 statement, they revealed what had happened and thanked fans for their unwavering support during this challenging time.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” the Saget family said in a statement, per People. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

They concluded the statement, “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”