Bob Saget Death Investigation Records to Be Temporarily Sealed, Florida Judge Rules

Bob Saget’s widow and daughters have successfully blocked the release of records from the investigation of the beloved comedian’s sudden death. A Florida judge on Wednesday granted the family a temporary injunction to block the release of photographs, video, audio recordings and information related to Saget’s cause of death.

Saget was found dead in room 962 of the Ritz Carlton hotel in Orlando on Jan. 9, authorities said. Saget, 65, died from head trauma, his family said last week.

The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties said that the manner of Saget’s death was an accident. “No evidence of drug use or foul play” was present, according to a preliminary autopsy.

On Tuesday, Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner’s office and the Orange County sheriff to prevent the release of any records related to his death.

“Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose,” the lawsuit said.

The injunction will remain in effect until a future court decision on the family’s request.

Orange County Florida Sheriff John Mina plans to fight the lawsuit.

“While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency and the public’s right to know,” a statement read.

The family’s lawsuit was filed amid uproar over Saget’s death. The medical examiner said his massive head injuries were caused by a single blow to the back of his head, but how that happened, alone in his hotel room, remains a mystery.

New York neurologist Dr. Robert Duarte said there could have been more than one blow.

“We don’t know if it’s from one fall, one injury, or multiple falls, one or two or three injuries. We’re not sure,” said Duarte.

Another neurologist compared the injures Saget apparently sustained to “a baseball bat to the head.”