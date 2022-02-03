Bleecker Street acquires ‘A love song’ with Dale Dickey

“A Love Song,” a drama that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival starring Dale Dickey and Wes Studi, has been acquired by both Bleecker Street and Sony’s Stage 6 Films.

The two distributors together took the film’s worldwide rights, with Bleecker handling the domestic theatrical rollout for a release later this summer.

“A Love Song”This is Max Walker-Silverman’s feature film debut. It will screen next at the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section.

“A Love Song” follows Faye (Dickey), who stations herself at an idyllic lakeside campsite in the Colorado Mountains – cooking simple meals, retrieving crawfish from a trap, and scanning her old box radio for a station. But Faye is also awaiting the arrival of Lito (Studi), a childhood sweetheart she hasn’t seen in decades. They spend the evening together, widowed, reminiscing on their lives, lost, and loneliness, when Lito arrives.

Walker-Silverman also made it. “A Love Song” for Cow Hip Films with Jesse Hope of Dead End Pictures and Dan Janvey of Present Company. The film’s executive producers are Jan and Jack McAdoo of MacPacEntertainment alongside Bill Way of Fit Via Vi.

Tamara Woolfork negotiated the deal for Stage 6 Films, Cinetic’s Shane Riley brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Bleecker street was represented by Kent Sanderson, who negotiated this deal. Films Boutique represented international rights. Katie Anderson will oversee the project at Stage 6 Films.

Bleecker Street and Stage 6 Films will also be releasing two additional films this year. “Infinite Storm”And “Montana Story.” Bleecker Street also brought James Ponsoldt’s “Summering”Sundance was also acquired by John Boyega. “892.”

