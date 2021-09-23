Blake Horstmann Supports Kendall Long After Her Fight With Joe

Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann knows all about drama on the beach. Plus, he’s good friends with Kendall Long. So, it’s only natural he weighed in on what went down between Kendall and Joe Amabile on the beach. He’s definitely on her side when it comes to the confrontation. Below is what Blake has to share about the situation.

Blake Horstmann defends Kendall Long amid Joe Amabile drama

US Weekly shared all about what Blake Horstmann had to say in regards to what went down between Kendall Long and Joe Amabile. He’s been seeing Kendall get criticized by fans and believes everyone should be more kind. On Tuesday night’s episode, Kendall had a tough conversation with Joe. While he claimed they were done, she said she had never stopped loving Joe. So, Kendall opted to leave BIP.

Blake said, “I think this was [definitely] harder than she thought [it would be].” He continued, “Love sucks sometimes. This is sad.”

He didn’t stop there. Blake reminded her fans that Kendall had left behind a broken heart. He said, “I see Kendall getting a little bit of hate, like, ‘Why are you there,’ blah blah blah.” He went on, “What people don’t understand is just that environment makes everything exponentially more difficult, exponentially more intense. So you might think going down there, ‘I’m alright, I’m alright.’ Then you get down [to the beach] and you see everything happening with Joe and Serena and then it makes it so hard.”

He said fans should respect her decision to leave. She realized that it was too difficult and quit.

Little too late

By the time Kendall Long showed up to Paradise, Joe was already getting serious with Serena Pitt. Joe said previously on September 6, “I have something with Serena that I don’t want to just throw away. I don’t.” He continued, “I like where that’s going. This is messy … I don’t know what to do in this situation.”

As for Joe and Kendall, they are definitely over. Many people hoped they would get back together after the breakup. As time passed it became clear it wasn’t going to happen. Fans are now enjoying the work of Joe and Serena.

In the end, Joe and Kendall were never going to work because neither would budge on where they wanted to live.

What do you think about Kendall’s exit? Blake was right to tell fans to be nice.

Keep checking back for more updates.