CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is making the rounds talking about his new book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, which dives into his famous family history.

Cooper also discusses his role in co-parenting Wyatt, his son.

2 Cooper with ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani

Is Anderson Cooper married?

Cooper and Benjamim Maisani (a French businessman) dated for ten years before they split up in 2018.

Both would be in each others’ lives, as Wyatt Emory Cooper was born via surrogate in 2020.

Cooper stated that they are not exes, but they are family and love one another as family.

Cooper said he was raised by a single parent and hopes his son has a different childhood.

Cooper is currently dating.

Cooper is very private about his personal life.

Cooper was connected to Dallas Doctor Victor Lopez shortly before his split with Maisani. Cooper has not confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Cooper has been linked to Bravo host Andy Cohen, but they said that they are only good friends.

Cooper said that Cohen’s son gave him hand-me downs. Cohen is about one year older.

2 Cooper released a new book talking about his famous family history

What’s next for Cooper?

Currently, Cooper is turning his attention to promoting his new book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.

Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, is an heiress-turned-fashion designer who married Cooper’s father, a writer who died during heart surgery when Cooper was 10.

Cooper said after his mother passed away in 2019, he found personal letters from her grandmother, her mother and her aunt. Cooper said that these letters made their voices more alive in his own life.