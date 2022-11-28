BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez meet up for the first time, as BLACKPINK fans beg for more ‘SelPink’

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez first met two years ago, after their collaboration single Ice Cream was released. The singer was at their concert this week in Los Angeles. Fans now desire more. ‘SelPink’.

BLACKPINK’s members are on a world-wide tour for Born Pink World Tour. K-Pop’s quarter finished their US leg earlier this week in Los Angeles with their first ever performance in a stadium.

In attendance, there were many celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lily-Rose Depp, Squid Games’ Jung Ho Yeon, twins Simi and Haze, Kim Petras, Filipino actress Liza Soberano, and Shang-Chi’s actor Simu Liu, and many more.

BLINKS and Selenators met unexpectedly and both were eager to perform together, and for further collaborations between the artists.

Selena Gomez attends BLACKPINK’s Born Pink gig in LA

View Instagram Post

On November 26, Selena Gomez surprised Instagram BLACKPINK and BLACKPINK posed together during the last US stop on their worldwide tour Born Pink.

Rumors began swirling the pop star was among the celebrities who attended BLACKPINK’s concert in LA.

This wholesome picture shows girls smiling together after their fireworks show.

“Selpink chillin,” In her caption, she said that it had received over 5 million likes in less than one day.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé also commented underneath her post with four hearts.

Ice cream chillin’ chillin’

BLACKPINK’s summer ended with an unexpected collaboration with Selena. She was a part their album, The Album. It was released on October 2020. Cardi B featured on the tracklist.

The opening track, How You Like That, was followed by Selena and BLACKPINK’s collaboration as its second lead song with a music video.

The girls planned to make the music video together but covid-19 restrictions prevented them from filming the scenes in the same country. However, the video was still a success. behind-the-scenes From the music video, BLACKPINK and Selena interacted via video calls.

BLACKPINK’s and Selena broke a record, achieving 79.08M views within 24 hours. This was the third largest 24-hour debut of the site at that time.

Click below to watch BLACKPINK – ‘Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)’ M/V:

Fans ‘hoping’ Colabs and stage performance

SelPink and BLINKS finally met after just over two years.

On the first night in LA, Jisoo sang with Camila Cabello on her solo stage. ‘Liar’. Fans wished for Selena to join them on stage, even though she secretly attended the concert.

One BLINK wrote the following: “The most awaited photo is HERE FINALLY”

“Ice Cream performance pleaseeeeeeeeeeeee,” Another fan begged.

The third wrote: “I can’t handle it”

“So glad you guys finally met in person,” One said.

The singer was also asked by fans to work with them individually. “so powerful”.

“I want Selena and Lisa collab,” One wrote.

The BLINK continued with another: “We want a collaboration between ROSÉ and SELENA. That would be really great. The two top vocalists should definitely have a song.”

“Our Jisoo queen with Selena,” One more.

Another fan was curious: “Selena and Jennie pretty please.”

All

In other news, MMA 2022 performers & presenters lineup ft TXT, Kim Sejeong & more artists