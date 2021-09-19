Bindi Irwin & Sadie Robertson Open About Their Lives As Young Mothers

Sadie Robertson and Bindi Irwin are both young mothers. Sadie was just 24 when she welcomed Honey James, her first baby. Bindi was 23 when she became a mom. Both women were young mothers and married early. They had an exclusive conversation about motherhood.

Both of them did a lot comparing their motherhood experiences. Sadie is the host and founder of her “Whoa, That’s Good!” podcast. She wanted to have the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star on a different platform. Bindi and Sadie welcomed Grace Warrior, their daughter, on March 25, while Bindi welcomed Grace on May 11.

In the latest episode, Sadie Robertson and Bindi Irwin talked about the excitement that comes with new motherhood. On Tuesday, September 14, the two discussed during a Facebook Live Audio what they learned about becoming first-time parents.

Irwin felt like “everything clicks into place” once she became a mom. Sadie shared the same sentiment, adding that she knew she had always wanted to become a mom.