Bindi Irwin & Sadie Robertson Open About Their Lives As Young Mothers

Sadie Robertson and Bindi Irwin are both young mothers. Sadie was just 24 when she welcomed Honey James, her first baby. Bindi was 23 when she became a mom. Both women were young mothers and married early. They had an exclusive conversation about motherhood.
Both of them did a lot comparing their motherhood experiences. Sadie is the host and founder of her “Whoa, That’s Good!” podcast. She wanted to have the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star on a different platform. Bindi and Sadie welcomed Grace Warrior, their daughter, on March 25, while Bindi welcomed Grace on May 11.
In the latest episode, Sadie Robertson and Bindi Irwin talked about the excitement that comes with new motherhood. On Tuesday, September 14, the two discussed during a Facebook Live Audio what they learned about becoming first-time parents.
Irwin felt like “everything clicks into place” once she became a mom. Sadie shared the same sentiment, adding that she knew she had always wanted to become a mom.
“There is no description for the amount of love you can have in your heart. I mean, it’s like your heart grows to be able to fit this much love in,” Bindi explained. “Because as a couple we love each other so much; through everything, we are there for each other.
We love each other. And then you bring into this world this beautiful little person and the capacity of love that you can hold within is extraordinary. It’s so special.”
Sadie feels that it’s “such a different kind of love” between a mom and her baby. She has never felt anything like it before. The Duck Dynasty alum admitted that she would do anything for her child. Sadie called it a “selfless love” where she just loves her daughter and is already proud of her.
Sadie Robertson welcomed Honey James with her husband Christian Huff. Bindi Irwin with Chandler Powell. Both Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell share their motherhood stories on their respective social networks.
Bindi had previously stated that she was taking a hiatus from social media due to family drama. Last month, Sadie clapped back at a fan who claimed that she was “bragging” about her post-baby body.
It all began when she received an Instagram message from a fan who unfollowed Sadie. In her lengthy caption, she shared that “it was WHY that got me.”
“She went on to say that it is bc of how much I brag & flaunt my body & how hard it was for her to see my body after giving birth ‘bounce back,’ ” Sadie wrote alongside before-and-after photos of her pregnancy.