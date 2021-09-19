What is Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams TikTok

SUPERSTAR Taylor Swift has been laying low since announcing the re-recording of her previous albums.

Although the singer has been taking to social media occasionally to provide fans with updates on her music and collaborations, she has not been consistent.

Is Taylor Swift on TikTok?

On August 23, Swift announced to her fans on Twitter that she had joined TikTok, saying: “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok.”

Swift made her debut on TikTok with a clip of herself lip-synching to British rapper Dave’s song Screwface Capital, which mentions her in the tune.

In the clip, Swift mouths the lyrics: “I made a link with the Russians / Six figure discussions, dinners in public / My linen all tailored / My outstanding payments swift like Taylor / And boy I owe ‘dem men a beatin’.”

The TikTok also shows Swift dressed like the eras of when she released Folklore, Evermore, and Fearless (Taylor’s Version.)

The clip ends with Swift in a black turtleneck and her famous red lips.

Swift has nearly one million followers on TikTok, and the site has more than three million views.

Her bio states that her profile “is pretty much just a cat account.”

On September 17, Swift dropped a surprise revamp of her beloved 1989 single “Wildest Dreams” after she said she was inspired by Swifties getting the song trending on TikTok.

Swift previously shared a small clip of the re-recording on the trailer for Spirit Untamed.

TikTok users have adopted a slow zoom filter lately, and many have been doing lip-syncing to the old version of the song as part the challenge.

Swift was intrigued by the trend.

“If you guys want to use my version of wildest dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!” The Grammy winner posted the post to her TikTok account.

“Felt cute might drop the whole song later.” Well, she did.

The latest song drop also fuels fan theories that she’ll be releasing the full re-record of 1989 next.

Taylor Swift’s Red album is about Jake Gyllenhaal.

Swift announced on June 18, 2021 the release of a revised version to her album Red.

Swift had been in a brief relationship for a while with Gyllenhaal before Swift launched the original album. It contained 16 songs.

According to some reports, the couple dated for two-months in 2010. Swift was reportedly inspired by Gyllenhaal’s song All Too Well.

Swift promises that there will be 30 songs on the reissue of the album.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” she wrote as she broke the news.

It moves at a different pace, on a different axis. It skips backwards, forwards, and forths a lot.

The heartbroken may go through thousands upon thousands of micro-emotions each day, trying to find a way to get through it all without reaching for the old familiar voice.

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independent and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness.”

She also said that “Imagining your past might take you on a trip back to the present.”

“And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

What did Taylor Swift think about rerecording her albums.

In the statement Swift released on February 11, she briefly spoke about the master ownership saga involving Scooter Braun, writing: “I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from.

“Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work.”

Her dispute with Braun started in 2019 when her former label Big Machine sold her masters to him without telling her.

In October of 2020, Braun took it upon himself to sell Swift’s masters, videos, and artworks to an equity firm called Shamrock Holdings for $300million in a deal that meant he would still profit off them.

She was offered the chance to partner with the firm but refused because of Braun’s involvement.

