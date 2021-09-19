Billionaire founder of Phones4u left fighting for life after horror bike crash

The billionaire founder of Phones4u was left fighting for his life after being involved in a freak bicycle crash while holidaying in Italy.

John Caudwell, 68, was injured in the accident and required several surgeries.

The billionaire businessman was airlifted to a Florence hospital after the front tyre on his bicycle exploded as he rode down a mountain at 25mph, the Mirror reports.

The hospital treated him for a punctured lung and six broken ribs. He also had a fractured collarbone.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which he told Central Recorder saved his life.







He said: “I’m 99 per cent certain that if I hadn’t been wearing a helmet I would have paid with my life.

“The accident came out of nowhere. My front tire exploded while I was riding down the first hill, sending me plunging to the ground.

“I knew I’d done something serious as I couldn’t breathe and I was in agony in my shoulder and rib cage.”

According to Phones 4u founder, he had just climbed one of the mountain peaks and was returning down when the accident occurred.

He was going around the first bend when the front tyre burst and sent him flying to the ground.







Luckily, a passer-by saw the incident and called an ambulance while Mr. Caudwell “sat on the roadside barely conscious”.

Modesta Vzasniauskaite from Lithuania, was Modesta’s partner.

He had to stay in an emergency medical facility for five days, an experience he describes as “agonising”.

He also claims that he was taken to a Covid ward and treated by nurses in hazmat suits, who didn’t speak English.

He was also not allowed to see his family due to coronavirus restrictions placed around visiting.

He told the Sun: “It was terrifying having these people in hazmat suits appear every few hours and try to move all of my limbs. There was nothing I could do to stop it, even though I knew they shouldn’t do it. We had a battle to move me.”







Mr Caudwell said he was in so much pain he didn’t have the energy to argue, calling his time in hospital “the most horrendous week of my life”.

Since then, he has been transferred to a Monaco hospital.

According to him, doctors have recently placed a collarbone plate in his neck.

Describing his recovery as a “long road ahead”, Mr Caudwell said he was grateful to know what is going on around him.

He added: “The hardest bit in a way is not being able to lead my charity bike ride this year because I really love helping others.”

Mr Caudwell said he will be cheering on those taking part in his annual Caudwell Children charity fundraiser on September 24 from his wheelchair.