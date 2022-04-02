Bill Maher Appeals to Maytag for Arnold Schwarzenneger

Bill Maher aired Arnold Schwarzenneger’s dirty laundry Friday night like only Bill Maher can, calling on the Maytag appliance company to replace its new Repair Man with The Terminator.

Maytag has recently replaced its mascot, a rigid, young, and straight-jawed Repair Man, with a more youthful, youthful, and straight-jawed Maytag. Maher may say that he is an android-looking man.

As Maher illustrated on Friday’s HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,”This mascot represents a break from the long-standing tradition of a middle-aged, doughy Repair Man.

“Someone must tell me what’s up with the new Maytag Repair Man. Is he human? Is he an android from the future? Did he time travel and kill the previous Maytag Repair Man?”Maher poses in his “New Rules”segment before getting in on the punch line.

“If that’s the direction they’re going, they should hire Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Maytag Repair Man,”Maher said.

“Arnold has lived the role.

“We all remember the time he put a load in the dishwasher.”

It’s been nearly 11 years since Schwarzenneger, now 74, came clean that he had fathered a child a decade earlier with his beloved-by-all housekeeper. Maria Shriver, his long-term wife and mother of his other four children, was the one to whom he finally broke down.

Watch more of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher Here is YouTube.