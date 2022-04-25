Big Brother’s Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin Are Married

Big Brother's Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin Are Married
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Blushing brides.

Big Brother alum Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Itzik Wedding Venue in Tulum, Mexico on April 23.

“It was the most special day of both our lives,” the couple told Us Weekly. “We can’t stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe! All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together and it was perfect!”

They added, “We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives. Such a blast and so connective.”

Christie, 31, and Jamie previously held a small ceremony in December 2021 with their immediate family in order to obtain a marriage license in their New Jersey residence.

“We’re just incredibly grateful for how seamless the wedding week has been,” the women continued. “We loved having our friends and family there to experience the biggest day of our lives”

Latest News

Previous articleOrrin Hatch, Longest Serving GOP Senator, Dies at Age 88
Next article90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Promised Us Ariela And Biniyam, So Where Are They?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact