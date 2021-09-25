Biden Asks Those Not Yet Eligible for Boosters to Be Patient

President Biden on Friday urged people who are not yet eligible for coronavirus booster shots to be patient, while suggesting eligibility could expand rapidly.

He said that his administration was “looking to the time when we’re going to be able to expand the booster shots, basically across the board,” and that boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were likely in the offing.

“So I would just say, it’d be better to wait your turn in line, wait your turn to get there,” Mr. Biden said.

He made these remarks hours after Dr. Rochelle P. Wilensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster doses for the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus vaccination for frontline workers. This recommendation was overruled by an agency advisory panel. Individuals must have also received a second dose from Pfizer at least six month ago.