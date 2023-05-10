Betty Buckley lobbied to earn a recurring Role on the series

Betty Buckley lobbied to earn a recurring Role on the series

Betty Buckley’s chutzpah in asking for her “SVU character” is no surprise. She has stayed involved with Lorraine Maxwell. Buckley came up with the story for her latest appearance in the Season 24 Episode “Bend the Law” as Maxwell.

The story was a pitch I made to a journalist. [‘SVU’ writer] Buckley revealed that “our executive producer Julie Martin and David Graziano, our writer-in-chief,” Buckley stated. NBC. David was able to take the concept and make it the way it is now in the episode. It was a great feeling that they took my idea and created the episode.

“Bend the Law” puts Maxwell — normally a legal arbiter — front and center when her husband, Roger Briggs (Tom Irwin), is named a person of interest in an investigation regarding underage girls at a members-only club.

Buckley presented the idea to her friend Mariska Hargitay. She hopes Hargitay will one day direct Buckley in an episode. Hargitay has directed eight episodes of SVU. Buckley said, “I’d like to direct an episode with her because she is a great director.” Today,. “Being in her presence, I feel great.”

